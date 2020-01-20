The warm air spoiling us last week is long gone - frigid air has invaded!
This morning starts clear with temperatures in the 20s and teens across the mountains where a wind chill advisory for most high elevations until 10 AM. Some wind chill values could reach -5° F at times this morning there. Mostly sunshine will be the rule today, but highs only reach the 30s and low 40s.
Clouds build in tonight, and a few flurries are possible across parts of WNC...but no accumulations are expected. These could could offset cooling slightly, but lows in the upper teens to middle/upper 20s are still expected. The sunshine returns Tuesday, but highs stay similar to Monday - in the 30s to lower 40s.
Conditions finally begin warming up somewhat through midweek - expect sunshine to stick around with highs reaching the 40s and eventually the lower 50s. However, this warm-up will be short-lived as cooler, rainier conditions become likely Friday.
The weekend finally brings some average temperatures - scattered showers Saturday will gradually clear, leaving Sunday much brighter and feeling like late January should in the 50s.
