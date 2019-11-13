An arctic blast is settling in across the Carolinas and northeast Georgia! The colder than normal conditions will persist through the week, with a chance for rain late Thursday into Friday.
This morning, a clear sky and calmer winds have allowed temperatures to drop into the 10s and 20s area-wide. A little leftover wind of 5-10 mph is creating even lower wind chills. Patchy black ice is likely across the mountains. Full sunshine will warm us up today but only into the low to middle 40s.
Tonight will still be incredibly cold with lows in the 20s again! On Thursday, we’ll notice some increasing clouds with highs staying in the 40s. There could be a few showers late Thursday, possibly beginning with a few sleet pellets, but temperatures would be way above freezing...so no issues there!
On Friday an area of low pressure will move by to the south, and that could brush the Upstate with a few showers. The better chance for rain with the system will be down toward the Midlands and Lowcountry/coast.
Clouds may stick around Saturday but clear nicely into Sunday. For now, the weekend looks dry and chilly, but at least highs will rebound into the 50s!
