Cold mornings and cool afternoons stick around into this weekend, ahead of some rain potential for Sunday. Milder weather will be in store for Christmas week along with plenty of sunshine for the holiday!
Expect a clear sky today, with morning temperatures in the 20s across the board. Highs reach near normal for this time of year, in the low to mid-50s, so you'll need a jacket throughout the day. Saturday will bring extra clouds, but it should remain dry. Highs say chilly in the low 50s.
Rain pushes in Sunday, mainly after midday. Much of the rain should stay on the light side through the day, then get a big heavier Sunday night. Temperatures will hover in the 50s for most of the rain, so we won’t have much winter weather concern. There could be brief sleet at the onset of the rain, but that looks like only a slight chance for now.
Rain lingers into Monday, but should exit during the afternoon with some sunshine peeking through. Highs will creep to near 60, making for a great end of the day.
Conditions clear up in time to bring sunny and mild temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will warm into the mid-60s for the Upstate and near 60 for the mountains, which is about 6-8 degrees above normal for this time of year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.