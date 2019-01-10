Another very cold morning is in store for Friday, before rain and snow move in for this weekend. Upstate looks to see mostly rain, arriving late Saturday.
Tonight will be frigid across the area, but luckily wind will be lighter. Lows will drop to 21 for the mountains and 26 for the Upstate under clear skies. Through the day Friday it will be sunny and chilly with highs only reaching 50 for the Upstate and 45 in the mountains.
Moisture starts to push in this weekend, starting as cloud cover for the Upstate on Saturday morning. For the Clemson Parade temps will be in the 30s and cloudy. A stray sprinkle or even flurry can’t be ruled out, but there will be very little moisture to work with during the AM.
Rain will build in during the afternoon and evening, while the mountains will see a wintry mix. Some light accumulations are possible in the high mountains, but most of the snow will turn to rain by late Saturday night.
Sunday will bring morning showers for most spots, then clearing for the afternoon. Parts of the mountains could see some wrap around snow along the highest peaks Sunday night.
Temps this weekend will be chilly, staying in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday in the Upstate, while the mountains only warm to 38 on Saturday and 41 Sunday. A warming trend begins next week.
