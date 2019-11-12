An arctic blast is settling in across the Carolinas and northeast Georgia! The colder than normal conditions will persist through the week, with a chance for rain toward Friday.
Tonight will be near-record cold for this time of year. The Upstate will cool to 22 and the mountains will plummet to 17 for lows on Wednesday morning under clear skies. Through the day we’ll see lots of sunshine and highs will get into the low to mid 40s. Wind will be lighter, so at least the wind chill factor won’t be as high!
Wednesday night will still be incredibly cold, with lows ranging from 21-26 area-wide! By Thursday we’ll notice some increasing clouds, with highs staying in the 40s.
On Friday an area of low pressure will move by to the south, and that could brush the Upstate with a few showers. The better chance for rain with the system will be down toward the coastline.
Skies should clear in time for a beautiful weekend with highs back into the 50s area-wide!
