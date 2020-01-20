An arctic chill will keep its grip on our area through mid-week! Rain moves in Friday, and we could see a wintry mix for portions of our western NC mountains.
Tonight will be very cold across the western Carolinas and northeast GA! Lows will drop to 24 in the Upstate and 18 in the mountains for Tuesday morning! Sunshine will help temps warm a bit, but it will still be very chilly in the afternoon with highs in the low 40s for the Upstate and 35 in the mountains.
Wednesday will be slightly warmer, with temps near normal for this time of year. Highs will reach 50 in the Upstate and 46 for the mountains under sunshine.
Clouds will increase Thursday, ahead of some rain for Friday. It will be a chilly rain for the Upstate, but could start as a wintry mix Friday morning for western NC.
Showers will linger into Friday night, then clear for the weekend! Temps will remain seasonably cool into next week with mostly dry weather expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.