There's a FROST ADVISORY in effect tonight through Monday morning for much of western NC, including Asheville and Hendersonville.
Overnight we'll see clear skies. light winds, and cold conditions as high pressure settles overhead. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s in the higher terrain of NC, with patchy frost expected. Make sure you cover or bring in the tender plants. Even protected lower spots of the Upstate could see a light frost. Temperatures in the Upstate will dip into the low to mid 40s in the Upstate.
After a chilly start, with full sunshine, temperatures will warm into the low 70s on Monday with mid 60s in the mountains. Monday night will be chilly once again, but not as cold as Monday morning. Lows will be in the mid 40s in the mountains, with upper 30s in the mountains under clear skies.
For Tuesday and Wednesday we'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s, with upper 60s and lower 70s in the mountains. At night, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s, some 30s in the mountains.
A cold front moves in on Thursday increasing clouds and triggering a few showers. Drier and cooler weather follows into Friday and the weekend. highs will be in the 70s, 60s and 70s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.