We have one more night that we have to cover in bring in the plants as we have a FROST ADVISORY for a good chunk of the area. Under clear skies and light winds will drop into the 34°-39° range by Easter morning. Make sure you cover your plants with a fabric that breathes, for example a sheet or burlap.
For Easter sunrise services it will be very cold with upper 30s for the Upstate and low 30s for the mountains, but a nice warm up with low 70s by the afternoon for the Upstate and upper 60s for the mountains. Sunday night will not be as cold with lows in the mid 40s for the Upstate and near 40 in the mountains.
Monday through Wednesday continues to be gorgeous with lots of sun and temperatures warming from the 70s to low 80s by Wednesday for the Upstate. The mountains will see temperatures warming through the 70s. Overnight lows will warm through the 40s to low 50s Wednesday morning in the Upstate.
Shower chances increase Thursday into the weekend, but it won't be a complete washout. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.
