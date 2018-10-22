Lots of sunshine for the first half of the week, then a big chill and rain chances return.
Today, expect a fully sunny sky and comfortable temperatures in the 60s, with a light breeze. Tonight won't get quite as cold, with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s.
Highs will warm up a bit more on Tuesday and Wednesday, approaching 70 for the Upstate and staying in the 60s for the mountains. Clear, sunny conditions should stick around the area through midweek, but big changes are expected before the week is over.
Thursday starts to cool down, topping out only in the 50s across the area with increasing clouds. Friday, widespread rain and chilly temperatures in the 40s in the mountains, and low 50s in the Upstate take over the southeast, with some of the showers lasting into the weekend.
