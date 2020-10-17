The coolest air of the season continues through the weekend! Temperatures will run beyond 10 degrees cooler than normal. Watch for frost in the mountains, with a freeze possible in the higher terrain of western NC.
With a clear sky in place, temperatures tonight will drop to 36-41 area-wide, with another concern for scattered frost. A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of western NC from 2am until until 9am on Sunday.
Sunday looks sunny, and just a bit warmer than Saturday. Highs will reach 67 in the Upstate and 65 in the mountains, which is still cooler than normal for this time of year.
Beautiful weather stretches into next week as temperatures slowly warm up! We'll be watching for some rain potential toward the end of the week.
