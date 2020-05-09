Cooler than normal conditions will headline this weekend, but at least it should be sunny throughout!
Sunny sky conditions with pleasant afternoons are in store for Saturday and Sunday, while the nights will be quite cold! Tonight, temperatures will drop down into the 30s for most spots, perhaps briefly reaching the upper 20s in WNC. A frost advisory has been issued for parts of the Upstate while most of the mountains are in another freeze warning.
Mother's Day is looking sunny with highs well into the 60s, nearing 70 degrees in some spots!
Sunshine sticks around into next week as temperatures moderate. Our next rain chance will come on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.