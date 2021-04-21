For tonight the winds will diminish and temperatures will plummet with a frost and freeze, especially in the mountains. By morning temperatures will be in the mid 30s in the Upstate and upper 20s and low 30s in the mountains. Make sure you cover and bring in your plants tonight.
After a cold start Thursday morning, we'll see abundant sunshine with temperatures only reaching into the mid 60s in the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains. For Thursday night we're looking at another frost in the mountains with lows in the mid 30s, and near 40 in the Upstate where frost isn't expected.
Friday we'll see some increasing clouds with temperatures a tad warmer with upper 60s for the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains. Friday night clouds continue to increase with lows in the 40s.
Saturday will be a soaker with heavy rain at times and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s in the Upstate and near 60 in the mountains. 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall. Saturday night will start to clear out with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Sunday is looking much better with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
