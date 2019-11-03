Another frost advisory is in effect for the Upstate and northeast Georgia midnight through 8 AM Monday.
Lows will drop into the lower and middle 30s under a mostly clear sky tonight into Monday morning.
Patchy fog is also possible to start the day, but sunshine will prevail again allowing highs to reach the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Increasing clouds Monday night will keep lows in the upper 30s/middle 40s, which should keep frost away that night.
Clouds should break apart on Tuesday helping highs reach the lower to upper 60s.
Expect a similar temperature outlook Wednesday and Thursday as clouds move back into the area throughout the day Thursday.
A few showers are possible late in the day Thursday, but most rain with that approaching system will likely move through Thursday night into Friday.
Cooler drier weather will settle back in next weekend getting highs back into the 50s and lows in the 30s.
