Lows will be in the upper 20s in the mountains and middle 30s in the Upstate by early Sunday morning.
A Frost Advisory is in effect through 9 AM Sunday in the Upstate, so be sure to protect any outdoor vegetation properly tonight.
Highs Sunday will reach the middle and upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky.
Temperatures will bounce back into the 60s for the bulk of next week along with the sun for the early and middle part of the week.
Clouds will stream back into the area Thursday ahead of some rain set to move through Thursday night and linger into Friday.
That should leave us dry next weekend as afternoon temperatures stay in the 50s and 60s.
