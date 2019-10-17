Cooler air sticks around into Friday, then some soaking rain is possible this weekend from a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico! Best chance for rain will be Saturday evening.
Tonight will be a cold one for our entire area, with frost possible in western NC! Expect lows down to 36 for the mountains and 41 in the Upstate. Friday will be GORGEOUS with sunny skies and highs in the 60s.
Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of some moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico as potentially Tropical Storm Nestor moves on shore in Florida. Rain will push in after 2PM, and linger toward around Midnight. Highs will stay in the 50s so it will be a cool rain! Showers could be heavy at times, but the heaviest activity will be to our south along the track of the low.
Sunday should begin mostly dry, with sunshine by the afternoon! Highs will make it into the low 70 for the Upstate and mid 60s for the mountains.
Next week another chance for rain comes late Monday into Tuesday and that will usher in more cool air!
