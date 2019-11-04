This week is once again flanked by cold air at the beginning and the end with warmer days in between - watching for rain by Friday.
This morning is mainly clear and quite chilly with temperatures in the 30s and a frost advisory for the Upstate until 8 AM. Later today, some clouds thicken as temperatures reach the 50s to near 60 degrees, but there should still be a decent amount of sunshine.
Those clouds prevent a major cool-down tonight as lows drop only into the 40s across the Upstate. Tuesday could start mostly cloudy, but sunshine breaks back through for a warmer day with highs in the 60s. Milder air continues through Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon highs in the 60s and mornings in the mid 40s.
Friday brings back a rain chance and the colder air! With clouds and showers, highs will hold in the 40s to lower 50s - a dreary day. This all clears for the weekend, but the chill will be real - Saturday and Sunday morning could start near freezing for the entire area.
