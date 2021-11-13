For the overnight hours we're looking at clear skies and light winds, temperatures will fall to the lower 30s for the Upstate, and upper 20s in the mountains. To save your tender plants make sure you bring them in tonight.
For Sunday and Monday we'll see lots of sunshine, except for some clouds in the mountains. After cold starts, the temperature will only top out in the upper 50s by the afternoon, with low to mid 50s in the mountains. Sunday night, we could see some very light rain and/or snow across the highest elevations, as another push of cooler air moves in. Lows will be in the 30s, with more frost and freezing conditions.
Tuesday and Wednesday, we warm up a bit more, into the 60s for highs, under sunny to mostly sunny skies. At night, we're looking at dry conditions with lows in the 30s, with some 40s in the Upstate.
On Thursday, a cold front moves through with some showers possible for the mountains, but staying dry in the Upstate. Highs will be in the 60s, with lows in the 30s for Thursday night and Friday morning.
For Friday and Saturday it looks dry and cooler, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
