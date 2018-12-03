Temperatures are on the way down this week, as we track a system for this weekend that could bring rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain to parts of our area.
Mostly sunny skies are in store for Tuesday, but temps will be much cooler in the low 50s for the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains.
Temps will dip to around freezing Tuesday night, then 20s area-wide for Wednesday night! Skies remain clear through Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
This weekend rain will push in Saturday. Rain will turn to a wintry mix and snow across the mountains, especially along I40 and northeast. The Upstate could see some brief sleet or snow late Saturday night into Sunday. Showers will linger Sunday as temps warm above freezing.
Stay tuned for updates as the weekend’s forecast is constantly evolving.
Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.