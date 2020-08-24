This week brings back the summer heat, reaching back to 90 by Wednesday. PM Storms stay possible every day, though no total washout days are expected.
Waking up mostly dry and in the 60s to 70 degrees, expect a mostly cloudy sky. Through the day, highs reach the low to mid-80s with a 30-40% chance of showers and storms.
Tuesday's storm chance increases to 50%, with some downpours possible Temperatures hold in the low to mid-80s for the time begin.
Wednesday looks mostly dry and hotter, reaching 90 degrees Upstate and in the mid-80s in the mountains, under general sunshine and just a 20% chance for a pop up storm.
The remainder of the week keeps the heat, but has an increase in storm chances that will last into the weekend.
In the tropics, now-Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast, and track west along the shoreline to Texas. Separately, Tropical Storm Laura will track in the same direction, possibly reaching Category 2 hurricane status as it makes landfall closer to Wednesday. The back to back landfall locations being so close in time and area mean dangerous rain, wind and storm surge will batter the Gulf coast over several days.
