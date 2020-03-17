Temperatures climb for the rest of the week, with spotty rain chances alongside them. Another quick dip to temps down below average comes early next week.
This morning, an area of heavier showers moves through with temperatures in the 40s. Throughout the day, expect temperatures to reach slightly above average, in the low to upper 60s. Although a spotty shower or two could linger into the afternoon, most of the wet weather will end by midday.
Clouds hang tough Wednesday, delaying that elusive warm-up for just another day. While little in the way of rain is expected Wednesday, highs will hold comfortably in the 60s.
Clouds and a few peeks of sunshine stick around Thursday and Friday, but highs will soar into the 70s to near 80 degrees. Mostly dry weather holds Thursday, but rain chances pick up slightly toward late Friday and into Saturday morning. Cooler, drier weather returns for Sunday, with highs back in the 50s to lower 60s.
