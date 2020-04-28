Beautiful weather sticks around today before rain and storms return to the area on Wednesday afternoon.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds today as a warmer afternoon takes shape - highs easily reach the 70s to near 80 degrees for some of the Upstate and northeast Georgia.
Wednesday will likely be dry during the morning and midday, with some sunshine for the first half of the day. Temperatures will likely reach the 70s, touching close to 80 degrees again for the southern and eastern Upstate.
As the coming cold front taps into the heat of the day, rain and thunderstorms will likely move in from late afternoon through Wednesday night. A squall line is forecast to sweep across the region, bringing a threat for damaging winds and a brief tornado or two...particularly for the Upstate and northeast Georgia areas. The line should exit the region by midnight, but heavy rain along and just behind it could produce a small threat for flooding in the mountain areas.
Cooler air returns for Thursday and part of Friday, but temperatures soar into the weekend as afternoon highs return to the lower/middle 80s by Sunday. The weather should stay dry until early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.