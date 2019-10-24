Beautiful fall weather will continue today! Rain chances will start to increase this weekend as heavy rain pushes across the southeast.
This morning brings a crystal clear sky and another chilly start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A frost advisory continues for much of WNC through 9 AM. More gorgeous sunshine is on tap today with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Moisture in the form of clouds builds in Friday, but not much rain is expected despite a graying sky. Highs will hold in the upper 50s across the mountains and reach the mid 60s for the Upstate. Occasional light showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but no major rain is expected.
The weekend still looks complicated in terms of timing the best chance of rain. For now, the Upstate will see building rain chances Saturday night into Sunday while the mountains see a decent chance of on/off rain throughout the entire weekend. It will be noticeably milder and more humid with highs in the 70s Sunday.
We will continue to fine tune the forecast on rain timing so you can plan your outdoor activities! One way or another, don't expect much sunshine or crisp-feeling air this weekend, but don't expect a total washout either!
Next week looks to stay unsettled through Wednesday, but a stronger cold front could bring us even colder air right around Halloween or just beyond...stay tuned!
