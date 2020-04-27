Expect another gorgeous day Tuesday before rain and storms return to the area on Wednesday.
Tonight will be chilly and calmer with lows in the upper 30s to middle 40s.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for the WNC mountains from midnight through 9 AM Tuesday, so be sure to cover up any sensitive outdoor vegetation in these areas.
Expect highs to reach the lower and middle 70s with a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday.
At this point, Wednesday will likely be dry during the morning and midday before rain and thunderstorms approach from the west along a cold front.
The best chance for rain and thunderstorms as of now looks to be from late afternoon through Wednesday night.
As for any severe weather chances, the threat is overall low for damaging wind and hail along with isolated flooding.
We'll let you know if that changes if and when it does.
Cooler air briefly moves in Thursday bringing highs back down to the 60s to near 70 along with a brisk wind.
Temperatures are likely to sky rocket by this weekend with highs in the lower and middle 80s with little to no rain expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.