Enjoy another gorgeous day Tuesday before a wet weather pattern settles in mid-week through early next week.
Tonight will be a touch on the cool side with lows in the lower 50s in the mountains and near 60 in the Upstate.
Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 70s in the mountains and lower and middle 80s in the Upstate.
There's also the off chance at a pop-up shower or storm Tuesday evening, but the majority of the area will be dry.
Our rainy weather pattern arrives on Wednesday, but any given day from that point onward will likely not contain anything more than scattered showers and storms.
Expect spotty rain Wednesday with highs in the lower and middle 80s.
Rain will be a little more isolated Thursday and Friday which will allow highs to reach the lower and upper 80s.
Scattered showers and a few garden variety thunderstorms are likely both Saturday and Sunday, which will likely continue into next Monday.
