Expect another gorgeous day today before rain and storms return to the area on Wednesday afternon.
Chilly temperatures sit in place this morning, in the mid-40s Upstate and 30s for the mountains. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the WNC mountains from until 9 AM.
The Upstate looks to stay mostly sunny today, with a mix of sun and clouds in the mountain region. Highs reach well into the upper 70s for the Upstate, and lower 70s in western NC.
Wednesday will likely be dry during the morning and midday, with some sunshine for the first half of the day. Temperatures will have a chance to warm to the upper 60s/mid-70.
As the coming cold front taps into the heat of the day, rain and thunderstorms will likely move in from late afternoon through Wednesday night. There is a marginal (low) risk for severe weather for most of our area, which still includes the possibility for isolated flooding, along with a threat for damaging wind and hail. The threat increases slightly into NE Georgia.
Cooler air briefly moves in Thursday bringing highs back down to the 60s to near 70 along with a brisk wind and sunshine, followed by more dry weather and much warmer air reaching the 80s by the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.