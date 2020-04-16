Beautiful weather is on tap through the rest of the week, with some chilly mornings ahead. A chance for rain and storms returns to the forecast this weekend.
Plenty of sunshine is on the way today with highs well into the 60s, nearing 70 degrees for some in the Upstate and northeast Georgia. It gets cold again tonight, but not as cold as Thursday morning! More sunshine is in store Friday with highs in the 70s. Tree pollen, along with grass and mold, will continue to be an issue, so keep this in mind when spending much time outside in this pretty weather.
Rain chances increase this weekend with a few showers and an isolated storm possible on Saturday. The coverage or intensity will not be significant. Sunday starts dry, but another round of heavy rain and potentially strong storms moves in late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Early projections are at least another 1-2" of rain could fall.
Tuesday onward to the middle of next week brings back sunshine and highs in the 70s.
