We're looking at a stretch of amazing fall weather for the Upstate. Expect daytime temperatures to feel comfortable, with cold overnights. A bit of a warm up comes by the weekend.
This morning, clear and cold! Temperatures sit in the 30s, with many in the mountains to freezing.
We'll see sunny to mostly sunny skies right through the week into the weekend with high pressure in charge. Today, the Upstate reaches the low 60s with low 50s in the mountains. A strong breeze holds on, with gusts to 20 and 30 mph in the Upstate and mountains respectively. Tonight drops into the 20s and mid-30s.
A reinforcing shot of cool air comes Tuesday and Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine and highs holding in the 50s, and nights in the 20s and 30s.
With a shift in the breeze coming from the southwest, Friday temperatures warm into the 60s with sunshine, followed by readings near 70 for the weekend for the Upstate and mid to upper 60s for the mountains.
Overnight temperatures stay cold through the week, then get to the 40s for the weekend. A front moving in next week looks to bring a potential for rain on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
