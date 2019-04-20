Easter began on a chilly note, but gorgeous weather will take over in the afternoon and into next week!
Highs will reach the lower 60s in the mountains and upper 60s in the Upstate under a mostly sunny sky.
Next week will be even warmer with highs in the lower and middle 80s with bright blue skies overhead.
Spotty showers return to the area on Thursday with more rain happening in the mountains than he Upstate.
Showers will become more scattered on Friday before drying up by next weekend, which is looking pretty nice!
