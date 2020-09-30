It's a picture perfect afternoon across the Upstate. With sunny skies temperatures are rising into the low 70s this afternoon some cooler 60s in the mountains.
Overnight under clear skies we'll see temperatures drop into the low 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s for the mountains.
For Thursday we'll see a cold front move across the region, but ahead of it we'll see a warmer day with highs in the upper 70s for the Upstate and low 70s in the mountains under mainly sunny skies. For Thursday night into Friday morning we'll see lows in the low 50s and mid 40s for the mountains.
It'll be a cooler day on Friday with lots of sunshine with highs only in the upper 60s for the Upstate and highs in the low 60s for the mountains. By Friday morning it'll be chilly with mid to upper 40s for the mountains and upper 30s and low 40s for the mountains.
The weekend looks great with lots of sunshine both days and highs in the 60s to near 70 and lows in the 40s, and some 30s in the mountains.
