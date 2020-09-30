Cool nights and gorgeous days lie ahead, with a bigger chill coming in time for the weekend. No rain is expected for the remainder of the week and lasting into the weekend.
The rest of the day shapes up to be sunny, temperatures nicely sitting in the 60s to low 70s, with 60s for the mountains. Tonight drops into the 40s and low 50s again.
We'll see similar conditions for Thursday with sunshine and temperatures a tad warmer into the low and mid-70s, followed by another cool night. A cold front slides through on Thursday bringing an even colder airmass into the region into the weekend.
Sunshine will last Friday into the weekend with highs in the 60s to low 70s, and overnights dropping into the 40s area-wide and some upper 30s for the mountains.
It looks to warm slightly into next week, with more dry weather.
