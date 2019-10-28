The last week of October starts dry and warm but could end quite chilly with several opportunities for rain, including a chance of strong storms on Halloween.
Areas of dense valley fog are starting the morning in the mountains while the Upstate is seeing a clear sky. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s now will reach the 70s later today with a mostly sunny sky - perfection!
Tuesday brings increasing clouds, and rain becomes possible late in the day into the nighttime hours. Despite thickening clouds, highs will still reach the 60s to low 70s. Rain becomes likely by Wednesday for much of the area - expect periods of rain throughout the entire day. A few storms are possible, but no major issues are expected, and hopefully we can see some beneficial rain totals!
Halloween Thursday looks perhaps more active - expect a strong cold front to move through in the afternoon and evening hours, bringing another bout of heavy rain and potentially strong storms. Right now, the worst of the weather could come right in trick-or-treating hours, so you'll want to stay tuned for timing changes!
Sharply cooler air moves in for Friday and the weekend. Expect lots of sunshine all three days with a potential for Upstate frost and a mountain freeze, especially Sunday morning.
