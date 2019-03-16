Although it will be a little chilly in the morning, St. Patrick's Day promises to bring a pot full o' sunshine!
Expect lows tonight to be in the lower and middle 30s, followed by afternoon highs in the middle 50s in the mountains to near 60 in the Upstate.
Monday will be almost identical to Sunday in every aspect, but Tuesday brings a slight cooldown with highs in the 50s area-wide.
We'll start to see our temperatures bounce back on Wednesday back into the 60s in the Upstate.
By the end of the week and weekend almost everyone will be in the 60s if not close to 70 degrees.
The most shocking thing in the forecast though is that there are ZERO chances for rain or any type of precipitation!
