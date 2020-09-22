Fall is here! It officially arrived this morning at 9:31. The nice weather continues today and Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and dry conditions. Tonight we'll see mostly clear skies with chilly lows in the 40s and 50s elsewhere.
We'll notice a few extra clouds and slightly warmer temps Wednesday with highs slightly warmer and temperatures in the 70s.
High pressure will move off to the east and allow moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta to push in Thursday into Friday.. with more showers and storms possible into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
