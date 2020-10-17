It stays cooler than usual for this time of year through the end of the weekend, and then it warms up next week! We're in for a stretch of dry weather that will last for several days.
Sunshine dominates the sky Sunday, with highs aiming for the 60s area-wide. Expect a light breeze and perfect weather for fall activities. The night drops into the 40s, not quite as cold as it was on the weekend mornings.
Beautiful weather stretches into next week as temperatures slowly warm up! Expect highs in the 70s with sunshine for Monday and Tuesday, with mid and upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday as a few clouds build. While the week itself continues in a dry pattern, potential for some rain moves into the forecast for Friday night and into next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.