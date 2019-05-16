Comfortably warm conditions for one more day before a blast of summertime heat moves in! Highs will touch near 90 degrees over the weekend.
Today starts in the 40s and lower 50s, under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures today reach the 70s to lower 80s with mostly sunshine and a light breeze. Enjoy this final push of nice weather, as the heat skyrockets in the coming days!
By Friday, highs return to the 80s across the entire area, along with more humidity. A pop up shower or storm will be possible across the mountains and the Upstate, though most areas remain dry.
The main story this weekend will be the heat as highs in the Upstate head for 90 degrees and middle 80s in the mountains. Generally dry weather continues with partly cloudy skies, but the mountains could briefly spike a pop-up storm on Saturday.
A weak front will move through on Monday which will bring spotty to scattered showers throughout the day before drying out next Tuesday.
