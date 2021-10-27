Passing clouds today give way to widespread rain for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures drop quickly as the rain arrives, making for chilly, soggy weather as the week wraps up.
This morning starts cool in the 40s, with a few passing clouds. It stays partly cloudy throughout the day as highs reach the mid-60s to around 70 degrees, with a lighter breeze coming out of the NW. High peaks could still see brief gusty conditions at times near the TN line. Tonight, clouds develop with lows mainly in the 40s.
Tomorrow starts with a few light showers, but turns soggy with widespread, sometimes heavy rain. Highs stay cool in the 50s to around 60 degrees. More of that comes Friday, though the rain should be less frequent, and tapers off through the evening.
Saturday will start with a small chance at a passing shower but clears through the day, highs staying in the 50s and low 60s. Halloween looks fully sunny! Highs reach the 60s area-wide, but gets cool in the evening so plan for a warm layer under your costume for trick-or-treaters!
