Less humid air will settle in for mid-week, bringing some cooler overnights and comfortable afternoons. A strong cold front pushes through late Thursday, and that will bring the coldest air of the season so far into the weekend.
Sunny skies will dominate through the day today with highs warming to 75-78 area-wide. Expect a light breeze, and low humidity. Tonight will get cool into the 40s and low 50s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible in the evening as a cold front moves in. Expect highs in the low 70s through the day with the wind picking up Thursday night.
Friday will bring a couple passing showers in the morning, followed by more sunshine and the start of the cool-down. Highs only reach 60-70 degrees during the day, then 35-43 degrees Friday night! This could bring the first freeze for the high mountains, and patch frost across parts of our area.
The unseasonably chilly air sticks around through the weekend, with a slow warm-up into next week. Rain chance remain low.
