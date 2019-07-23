Wednesday through Friday will mark one of the best stretches of weather we've had in a while with highs in the upper 70s in the mountains and middle 80s in the Upstate.
What's also going to be great about this stretch is that the humidity will be lower too accompanied by a steady north breeze.
Slight chances for pop-up showers and storms return this weekend as temperatures slowly creep back into the upper 80s in the Upstate.
Overall though, this weekend is still looking pretty quiet, but storm chances will slightly increase into early next week.
