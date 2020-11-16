We're looking at a stretch of amazing weather for the Upstate. Tonight we have the Leonid meteor showers and conditions couldn't be better! We'll see clear skies, but it will be cold, with lows in the 30s, low 30s in the mountains and protected valleys.
We'll see sunny to mostly sunny skies right through the week into the weekend with high pressure in charge. There will be a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday with a gradual warm up into the weekend.
Expect high temperatures in the low to mid 60s for the Upstate on Tuesday with mid to upper 50s in the mountains. Temperatures cool Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s. For Friday temperatures warm into the 60s with readings near 70 for the weekend for the Upstate and mid to upper 60s for the mountains.
Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s for the mountains Wednesday through Friday morning, then 40s for the weekend. For the mountains we'll see lows in the upper 20s Wednesday and Thursday morning, then 30s Friday and Saturday morning, and 40s Sunday morning.
