It won't all happen right away, but temperatures will gradually rise during the first half of the week returning highs to near 60 by before next weekend.
Expect lows tonight to be in the lower and middle 30s with very patchy black ice in the high elevations of western North Carolina along with patchy fog elsewhere.
Monday will stay on the cloudy side with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 40s.
Thanks to more sunshine, Tuesday and Wednesday will each be warmer getting highs into the upper 50s in the Upstate on Wednesday and lower 50s in the mountains.
Thursday will bring increasing cloudiness ahead of just a quick round of showers set to move through Thursday night and exit Friday morning.
The rest of Friday will be dry and warm with highs in the lower 60s in the Upstate and middle 50s in the mountains.
More rain is likely to move through next weekend. At this point, it's too early to say which day between Saturday and Sunday will be wetter, but at least plan for some rain each of the two days as models disagree on when the system will move through.
There's also a chance for some high elevation snow on the back side of this system for whenever it exits.
Other than that, no other winter weather is expected with this system based on how things look now.
We'll let you know if that changes.
