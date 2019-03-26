Our temperatures will gradually rise throughout the rest of the week before a few showers arrive for the weekend.
Lows tonight will be in the lower and middle 30s and clouds break apart little by little.
Wednesday is looking much brighter with highs in the middle 50s in the mountains and lower 60s in the Upstate.
Thursday and Friday will sunny as well with temperatures rising from the upper 60s to the middle 70s in the Upstate while the mountains sit solidly in the 60s.
The weekend will most certainly not be a washout as most of the day Saturday looks dry but a bit cloudy with highs in the 70s.
Showers and a few storms will move through the area Saturday night and most of Sunday morning.
Leftover showers are then possible Sunday which will bring highs back into the 60s to near 70.
Showers continue to be possible Monday and could linger into Tuesday which will also usher in cooler air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.