Our temperatures will gradually rise throughout the rest of the week before a few showers arrive for the weekend.
This morning sits in the 30s across the area, under a mostly clear sky along with calm conditions. Throughout the day, expect all sunshine and a bit more of a breeze by the afternoon, with highs warming nicely into the upper 50s in the moutains, and low 60s in the Upstate.
Thursday and Friday will stay generally sunny as well with temperatures rising from the upper 60s to the middle 70s in the Upstate while the mountains sit solidly in the 60s to near 70.
The weekend looks pretty good for outdoor plans, but you may need to dodge a shower or two. Saturday stays a bit drier, but Sunday looks to bring at least a small chance for passing rain at times. Highs cool from the upper 70s Saturday down to the lower 70s on Sunday.
Monday looks to start the week dry, but rain pushes in during the afternoon and overnight. Some of the rain will linger into Tuesday, with much cooler temperatures in place, back in the 50s during the day and 30s overnight.
