Expect gradually increasing afternoon storm chances through the week as temperatures back off a tiny bit.
Tonight will be dry with a few passing cloud and lows in the lower and middle 60s.
Tuesday will present a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs near 90 in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
There will be spotty afternoon storms in the mountains with a few of those reaching the Upstate by evening.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will bring spotty to scattered late day rain and storms with highs backing off into the 80s area-wide.
Humidity will however be higher than we've been experiencing lately.
Storm chances will decrease a touch this weekend, but there will still be a few late day thunder-boomers to dodge.
Overall though, this weekend isn't looking like a total loss.
