Lots of sunshine and warm air lingers into the start of the weekend, but Sunday rain chances bring cooler temperatures and a chance for soggy conditions into next week.
generally sunny today, with a few mountain clouds. Highs warm nicely into the low to mid-70s across the area, with tonight staying mild in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
Saturday stays mostly dry, but brings a few more clouds, especially in western NC. Highs still reach up to the lower and middle 70s. While there's a slight chance at a brief mountain shower, most areas will remain dry.
Sunday brings the return of scattered showers throughout the day, with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. The afternoon may end up a bit drier at times than the morning. Most of the rain will be out by Monday, but a few stray showers are certainly not out of the question. Much cooler air lingers to start the week, with highs only in the 50s across the entire area.
Rain becomes more widespread at times on Tuesday, with more expected in the Upstate than the mountains as a system hugs the coast. This will bring cool air continually into the Upstate with highs only in the 50s, before clearing and warming around midweek.
