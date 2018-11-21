The rest of the evening looks fantastic with a clear sky and temperatures dropping into the 40s and eventually the 30s for overnight lows.
Thanksgiving brings more sunshine and slightly cooler conditions than Wednesday expect highs in the mid 50 across the area.
Friday starts dry, but clouds quickly build by afternoon and rain becomes possible late in the evening. Highs will only manage the 40s, so shoppers will need to bundle up for the longer lines! Areas of freezing rain are possible in parts of the high mountains of WNC near Black Mountain to Mt. Mitchell overnight.
Saturday starts soggy with widespread rain, heavy at times. It will clear through the day, leaving some late-day sun potential. Highs will reach the low 50s toward afternoon, and the Palmetto Bowl looks chilly but dry.
Another system could bring another round of scattered showers late Sunday into Monday, but for now confidence remains low stay tuned for updates!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.