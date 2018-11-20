Temperatures cool a bit in the coming days, but Thanksgiving week still looks great before our next batch of rain arrives Friday night and continues into Saturday.
Early clouds this morning could produce a spotty shower in the high elevations, while the Upstate remains dry. The clouds will clear for the most part throughout the day, save a few along the TN border. Temperatures will be MUCH cooler in the mountains with highs in the upper 40s accompanied by a strong northwesterly wind at 15-25 mph. The Upstate should stay with a moderate breeze, and temperatures closer to 60.
Wednesday and Thanksgiving will be noticeably cooler in the Upstate with highs in the upper 50s, though sunshine sticks around both days. Mountain temperatures rebound into the mid-50s.
Clouds will build into the area Friday, which will keep highs chilly in the 40s. A slight chance of showers becomes possible late in the afternoon/evening, though widespread rain moves in throughout the night.
Wet weather continues to soak the area on Saturday morning, but slowly backs off and clears out by the mid-afternoon hours. High temperatures on Saturday will stay in the 50s. Saturday night will get chilly for the Clemson-South Carolina match-up in Death Valley, but luckily the rain will have moved out for the 7pm kickoff. Just bundle up against the breeze and chill.
Sunday brings a small warm up with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs in the mid to upper 50s, but a blast of colder air and another chance for rain returns to start next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.