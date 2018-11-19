While things will cool off a bit, Thanksgiving week still looks great before our next batch of rain arrives Friday night and continues into Saturday.
Tonight's forecast calls for increasing clouds and a few passing showers in the mountains with lows in the middle and upper 40s.
Tuesday will be MUCH cooler in the mountains with highs in the lower 50s accompanied by a strong northwesterly wind at 15-25 mph while the Upstate is both warmer and calmer.
Wednesday and Thanksgiving will be noticeably cooler in the Upstate with highs in the middle and upper 50s with lots of sunshine.
Clouds will build into the area Friday which will keep highs in the 40s with a SLIGHT chance at some late day rain.
The main rain will move through Friday night and continue into Saturday morning and and afternoon.
Most of the rain should be out of here by Saturday evening yielding highs in the lower and middle 50s.
Sunday and Monday bring a small warm up, decent sunshine and a slight chance at a stray shower or two.
