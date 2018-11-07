(FOX CAROLINA) There will be more opportunities for rain through this week, ahead of the coldest air so far this season into this weekend and next week.
Sunshine for much of the day will be taken over by clouds in the late afternoon, and a few showers will roll through by the evening. Highs will still reach the upper 60s to low 70s, with about a 30% chance for rain.
Thursday looks overcast with on and off rain throughout the day, and likely into the evening. Rain will linger, and get heavier at times into Friday, before clearing out entirely Friday night.
Behind the rain we’ll see colder conditions settle in for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will bring sunshine and highs in the 50s and lows down to below freezing in the mountains! In the Upstate, temps will get into the low to mid 30s, leading to some frost and light freeze concerns.
It gets even colder next week, as Tuesday into Wednesday could bring the first hard freeze to the Upstate! Stay tuned as we track the cold air!
