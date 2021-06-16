Happy Wednesday everyone! We hope you had a great start to the week and we welcome you to the mid-way point. Expect less humidity and more sunshine for these next few days, while we crank up the heat towards the end of the week. We are also watching a possible tropical disturbance which could bring us rainfall. We break down the forecast below.
The humidity will be noticeably lower today, and lasting the rest of the week. So you won't get that real sticky feel once you leave the door. We'll see plenty of sunshine today as high temperatures max out in the middle 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s to lower 80s in the Mountains. It will be breezy at times in the mountains as winds gust near 20 mph.
Expect a similar situation tomorrow as we will feature sun & clouds along with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 80s region-wide.
It will be even hotter Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will jump into the upper 80s to lower 90s with the humidity returning. A smaller chance for rain will be possible Saturday, with more intense rain arrive Sunday.
Some computer models take the system that is developing in the Gulf of Mexico moving closer to us Sunday night into Monday, bringing heavier rain and stronger storms. If the system tracks south of us, we’ll feel less of an impact.
We’ll keep you posted on the evolution of the possible tropical system and the potential impact to the Carolinas.
