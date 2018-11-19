Thanksgiving week is looking GREAT especially for those needing to travel, but rain returns late on Friday.
Today, clouds mix with sunshine and temperatures reach 66 for the Upstate and 62 in western NC. A quick cold front passes through this evening, which could result in an isolated shower or two in the mountains, though most areas will stay dry today and tonight.
Tuesday will be dry across the board, and comfortable in the low 60s for te Upstate. However, much cooler air will settle into the mountains in the wake of the front, leaving temperatures in the lower 50s.
Gorgeous, sunny weather sticks around for the busiest travel day on Wednesday, as well as on Thanksgiving Day. Expect cool conditions in the 50s to near 60, while overnight lows drop into the 30s to near 40.
Clouds will thicken up on Black Friday , but most of the day will be dry and chilly with highs near 50. There's a slight chance of a few showers sneaking in before sunset, but as of now, most of the rain looks to move through Friday night and early Saturday.
By Saturday afternoon, dry weather returns with a few peeks of sunshine possible by late in the day, though temperatures stay in the 50s. It should warm up to the mid and upper 50s on Sunday, with a stray shower possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.